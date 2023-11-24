‘Ops Tapis Khas’ nets 212 across Sarawak for drugs, youngest aged 14

KUCHING (Nov 24): A total of 212 suspects were arrested for drug-related offences during ‘Ops Tapis Khas’ between Nov 20 and 22 throughout the state.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said simultaneous operations were launched nationwide by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).

“The main objectives of this operation are to target drug hotspot areas, which include residential areas, farms, and fishing jetties,” he told a press conference here this morning.

Throughout the three-day operation, he said police detained 290 individuals, but only 212 suspects aged between 14 and 59 were arrested.

He said four arrests were carried out under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

Under the same Act, 15 suspects were arrested under Section 39A(1); 123 suspects under 15(1)(a); 45 suspects under Section 12(2); and five suspects under Section 39C.

A total of 20 suspects wanted by the police were also arrested during the operation.

“During the operation, a total of 6,297.90 grams of various drugs were seized, estimated to be worth RM235,968.08.

“The seized drugs included methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, ketamine, and Erimin 5 pills,” said Mancha.

He said under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture of Property) 1988, the police seized RM3,360, a Rolex watch estimated to be worth RM40,000, a Toyota Vios valued at RM50,000, and a Perodua Myvi valued at RM30,000.

Overall, between Jan 1 and Oct 31, the Sarawak NCID made 9,198 arrests, seized drugs valued at RM137,492,969.21, and confiscated assets worth RM5,076,300.96.

“We would also like to encourage the public to come forward and provide us with any information regarding drug activities by calling the NCID hotline on 012-208 7222,” added Mancha.