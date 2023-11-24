Over RM59 mln spent on RM1 fare stage bus subsidy, says Dr Jerip

KUCHING (Nov 24): The total cost for the RM1 fare stage bus subsidy since the programme began in May 2020 until September this year was RM59,289,055, said Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Deputy Transport Minister said the initiative has benefitted those from the B40 group.

“Back in 2020, a total of RM5,239,410 was spent for this programme due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) following the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, the total subsidy amounted to RM12,123,065 and increased to RM21,318,196 in 2022 when the MCO was relaxed in May 2022.

“For this year alone, as at September this year, a sum of RM20,608,385 was spent for this programme,” he said in response to a question from Mohd Chee Kadir (GPS – Kabong) at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

Dr Jerip said in total 11 companies are involved in the programme: Kuching (3), Bintulu (1), Sibu (5), Sarikei (1), and Miri (3).

Since the programme’s inception, he said ridership had reached 10.5 million as of September.

“The total number of movement of passengers had increased from 1,232,271 people in 2020 to 3,545,039 in 2022.

“For 2023, the total number of passengers from January to September this year is 3,222,477,” he said.