Rep wants faster, efficient NCR land survey in Opar

KUCHING (Nov 24): Relevant agencies are called upon to address the sluggish progress of NCR land survey in Opar state constituency.

In highlighting the pressing need for faster and efficient survey works, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang said only two of 58 villages in his constituency have received land titles.

NCR land surveying work has long been started in Sarawak through the Land and Survey Department as well as the NCR Land Survey initiative and in Lundu it is implemented through the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA).

“However, until now the progress of the implementation of land surveying has been quite slow. Out of the 58 villages in the Opar area, surveys in only two villages have been completed and land deeds have been issued, namely Kampung Sebiris and Kampung Jugan,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2024 during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Other villages that have been surveyed but yet to receive their land titles include Kampung Judin, Kampung Temaga Melayu, Temaga Dayak, Kampung Stenggang and Kampung Sebigo.

Meanwhile, several villages including Kampung Biawak, Kampung Jangkar, Kampung Rukam, Kampung Sedaing, Kampung Bokah and Kampung Sebigo Dayak are still being surveyed, said Billy.

There are also some lands in the Opar area that have been issued land deeds by the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) such as in Kampung Opar, Kampung Rumih, Kampung Stenggang, Kampung Stungkor Lama, Kampung Stungkor Baru, Kampung Raso 1 and Raso 2, Kampung Bokah, Kampung Semapu, Kampung Judin and Kampung Sebako.

“However, Phase 1 for the Salcra area has not yet been released and is a question mark for local residents.

“I humbly request the concerned agencies, namely Salcra and the Land and Survey Department, to take the initiative to resolve this matter.

“I really hope that the land surveying work will be continued more vigorously, accelerated and implemented,” he said.

Expressing concern over traditional villages within Forest Reserve Extension areas since 2005, such as Kampung Pasir Ulu and Kampung Jantan, Billy emphasised the urgency of finding solutions.

“They have lived in the villages for more than 100 years and today they are affected by anxiety because their residence and all their farms are located in the Reserve Forest Extension area.

“I represent the people of this area in humbly appealing and believing that the GPS government under the leadership of the Premier and related agencies under him will be able to resolve this matter for the benefit of the children of Sarawak that we love.

“I request that the Department of Land and Survey examine this overlap and find the best solution. If the problem in the Opar area cannot be solved, it will become a problem in our beloved Sarawak,” he added.