RM140.23 million dividends, contributions from state statutory bodies, GLCs

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): The State government has received a total of RM140.23 million in dividends and contributions from state statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs) so far this year.

State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun when tabling the 2024 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly here on Friday, said the amount is expected to increase further by the end of the year.

He congratulated the State public agencies that have recorded profits and paid dividends to the State government, namely SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd, Sabah Credit Corporation, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad, Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd, KKIP Sdn Bhd, Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd, Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Desa Plus Sdn Bhd, Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd, Sabah International Dairies Sdn Bhd, Keningau Agro-Venture Sdn Bhd, Borneo Development Corporation (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, and Sabah Air Aviation Sdn Bhd.

Masidi said dividends the State government had obtained through companies listed on Bursa Malaysia are from Felda Global Venture Holdings Berhad, Petronas Dagangan Berhad, Suria Capital Holdings Berhad and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.

He said the State Government also received contributions from POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd, Sabah Rubber Industry Board, Progressive Insurance Berhad, Rural Development Corporation, Sabah Forestry Development Authority, Sabah Ports Authority, Sabah Land Development Board, Sabah Parks Board of Trustees, and Sabah Fishery and Fishermen Development Corporation.

“The Majlis Ugama Islam Sabah (MUIS) stands out as a commendable example of a State statutory body. It has successfully formulated financial management strategies, earning the Clean Bill Certification from the Auditor General for three consecutive years starting from the financial year 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Furthermore, the financial statement for year 2022 has been thoroughly audited in accordance with the established requirements. MUIS has also successfully cleared its debts and strengthened financial position.

“Furthermore, the success of SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd (SMJE) in issuing RM900 million Multi-Currency Wakalah Sukuk, from a total issuance of RM10 billion with the highest AAA rating, is also worthy of emulation. This programme was oversubscribed by 3.9 times totaling RM3.5 billion from various investors in the country. It reflects the investors’ confidence towards SMJE. Meanwhile, the restructured SOGDC is planning to develop existing facilities into a premier oil, gas and petrochemical industrial hub in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

In this regard, Masidi urged GLCs and statutory bodies with government shareholdings to seek and explore investment opportunities, considering the State Government’s emphasis on the achievement of State public agencies to ensure that they remain relevant and viable.

He reminded State public agencies that the fund received from the State Government is a responsibility and trust to assist the government in enhancing the state’s socio-economic status, and each agency must ensure fiscal sustainability and formulate the best strategies to generate profit.