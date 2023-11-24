RM2.63 billion to address infrastructure and basic amenities issues in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): The State Budget 2024 tabled at the State Assembly on Friday has proposed RM2.63 billion to address infrastructure and basic amenities issues.

State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said of the amount, RM1.72 billion is allocated to the State Works Ministry and its departments, whereas RM886.55 million is for the Ministry of Finance and other related departments.

“The State Government has allocated a total of RM679.85 million to manage and address the critical issues of inadequate clean water supply, and under the State Water Supply Programme funded by the State Government, the State Water Department is allocated RM156.77 million to implement immediate and short-term measure programmes.

“For medium and long-term measures, a sum of RM258.05 million will be funded under the Federal Soft Loan Programme to address water supply issues in the districts of Tawau, Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Papar and Kota Kinabalu.

“In order to improve the provision of treated water supply, which includes developing new water supply infrastructure in rural areas, a total of RM135.86 million Federal grant has been provided to implement the Rural Water Supply Programme under the Federal Ministry of Rural and Regional Development,” he said when tabling the 2024 State Budget.

Masidi added that the State Government through the Public Works Department will also focus on infrastructure maintenance next year with an allocation of RM430.84 million to ensure that physical structures such as roads, bridges and public buildings are safe and sustainable.

To manage and implement various physical infrastructure and sewerage facilities programmes, as well as the operational management and maintenance of sewerage assets, the State Government has allocated a total of RM99.07 million. Additionally, through Federal loan, an amount of RM169.55 million has been allocated to continue projects under the Sabah Sewerage Scheme Programme.

Masidi added the State Government will allocate RM25.24 million to provide waterway safety and traffic control services, as well as to develop port facilities throughout Sabah. Additionally, the navigational equipment facilities in control towers supervised by the Ports and Harbours Department will be upgraded to ensure effective control and monitoring of vessel traffic at several active port limits to prevent accidents in port areas.

He said considering railway services are among the essential and economical public transportation modes, the State Government will allocate RM58.62 million to improve both railway services and infrastructure in the coming year.

The frequency of services and new services will also be gradually introduced, encompassing the tourism and recreation sectors.

Furthermore, he said the State Government has allocated RM68.28 million to mitigate and prevent floods; stabilisation and erosion prevention programmes of riverbank and coastal areas in various locations, particularly in flood-prone areas. Additionally, RM51.26 million is allocated for the implementation of the Infrastructure and Public Amenities Development Programme involving local authorities, and RM767.01 million is allocated for minor infrastructure projects and the maintenance of roads and bridges under appointed concessionaires.

“With the establishment of the Sabah Energy Commission (ECoS) on 10 January 2023, the State Government has successfully taken over the regulatory power for gas supply from the Federal government through the enforcement of the Gas Supply Enactment 2023 and the Sabah Energy Commission Enactment 2023.

“Following this, the State Government will assume regulatory control over the electricity supply from the Federal Government on 3 January 2024. A special State Legislative Assembly will convene to table two new bills, namely the Sabah State Electricity Supply Bill 2024 and the Sabah State Renewable Energy Bill 2024, as well as to amend the Sabah Energy Commission Enactment 2023.

“In line with the approval of the bills in the upcoming session, the State government, through ECoS as a State statutory body, will have the authority to regulate electricity supply activities in Sabah. With this initiative, it is hoped that the State Government will be able to formulate more systematic plans and address issues related to the electricity supply services in the State,” he said.

Masidi also said that in aiming for achieving balanced development while factoring in green sustainability elements, the State Government allocates a total of RM144.44 million next year to facilitate the implementation of various related activities and initiatives.

Through the Environment Protection Department, the State government is also implementing many activities among others are integration of sustainable environmental protection into all development activities, with an allocation of RM7.81 million.

A total of RM126.79 million has been allocated to the Sabah Forestry Department and Sabah Biodiversity Centre to manage and develop the State’s heritage, which is in line with prioritising climate change mitigation and adaptation actions, as well as minimising the risks associated with disasters to ensure economic growth that harmonises with environmental sustainability.

“As everyone is aware, the Sabah Climate Action Council (SCAC) is established with the purpose of assisting the State government in setting directions and coordinating climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in Sabah.

“To support this initiative, the Sabah Climate Change/Greenhouse Gas Unit has been established under the Sabah Forestry Department with an allocation of RM3 million. This unit will engage in initial tasks to lay the groundwork for developing climate change policies and carbon trading, as well as to assess the feasibility of all carbon-related projects in Sabah,” he said.

He stressed the State government is attentive to the concerns of the people of Sabah regarding the seemingly endless issues with infrastructure and basic amenities and it will continue to prioritise infrastructure development programmes and public amenities not only to strengthen the state’s economy but also to ensure the comfort and well-being of the people.