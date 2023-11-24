RM2,000 special financial assistance for all state civil servants in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): The State Government has agreed to provide a special financial assistance of RM2,000 to all state civil servants in Sabah.

This includes temporary, contract and daily paid workers, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

This special financial assistance will be paid in two stages, with RM1,000 to be paid in January 2024 and another RM1,000 before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, he said when unveiling the 2024 Budget at the State Assembly on Friday.

“I hope that this incentive will further motivate the State civil servants to serve with enthusiasm and strive even harder in order to enhance the quality of service delivery to the people,” he said.

Earlier, Masidi said that the public service represents the key pillar in the State administration machinery.

“By prioritising transparent and open policies in the management of State’s social, economic and development projects, the function of check and balance has been added by strengthening the Internal Audit Section in the Ministry of Finance to an Internal Audit Department under the Chief Minister’s Department commencing 2024. This department will ensure that the State ministries, departments and agencies optimise the utilisation of the allocated funds effectively,” he said.

Masidi also said that the State Government is also committed to enhance and cultivate integrity among State civil servants comprehensively.

“An allocation is given to the State’s Integrity and Governance Section under the State Secretary Office to coordinate programmes on integrity and anti-corruption culture with the goal of an excellent State administration system.

“Allocations are also provided to all ministries and departments under operational expenditure to ensure the smooth implementation of all planned programmes,” he said.

The State Government has also allocated a total of RM25.06 million to encourage continuous learning among civil servants to ensure they have the knowledge, expertise and skills to carry out their assigned duties.

“This year, to further enhance the effectiveness of public service delivery, the State Government has created a total of 799 new positions to meet the required workforce in order to balance the increasingly challenging and complex workload,” he said.