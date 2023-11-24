RM5 mln proposed for upgrading of Sibu’s Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum

KUCHING (Nov 24): A sum of RM5 million has been proposed for the improvement and upgrading of the Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum in Sibu.

Joseph Chieng (GPS-Bukit Assek) said this initiative is part of the proposed 2024 State Budget’s third initiative, which aims to enhance existing attractions and develop new tourism sites.

“The Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum is not just a museum of medical equipment, but also a historical record. It allows us to understand how the past generation paid and made efforts in medical services.

“Presently, the Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum is showing signs of deterioration, resulting in water leaks from the rooftop and many damages throughout.

“The museum requires extensive extension and renovation. Hence, it urgently needs the government’s immediate attention and upgrading,” he said when debating the 2024 State Budget yesterday.

The Lau King Howe Hospital, operational since 1936, played a vital role in providing medical services to the residents of the Rejang River.

It was converted to the Lau King Howe Hospital Museum on Aug 3, 1996 and was completely closed in 2005 to give way for the development project of Sibu Town Square Phase Two.

On Sept 23, 2019, the museum was declared by the state government as a Gazetted Heritage Building, under The Sarawak Cultural Heritage Ordinance 1993.

“We are very blessed to have the Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum, the only hospital museum in Malaysia,” said Chieng, adding that a total of 4,339 visitors had visited the museum as of October this year.