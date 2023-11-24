Sabah presents surplus budget of RM35.87 million

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): The 2024 Sabah Budget represents a surplus of RM35.87 million, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said to realise the goals of the 2024 Budget theme “Sabah Teguh, Rakyat Terbela”, the Sabah Government has proposed an estimated revenue of RM5.737 billion and an estimated supply expenditure of RM5.701 billion.

“The well-being of the people is the State’s priority. By implementing the formulated strategies, Sabahans will prosper as long as our State’s economy advances robustly and sustainably.

“This Budget is particularly formulated to uplift the well-being of the people through continuous development programmes. I would like to emphasise that the State Government is committed to prepare a holistic and inclusive Budget,” said Masidi when unveiling the 2024 Sabah Budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting on Friday.

The 2024 Budget is prepared with the distribution of estimated supply and development by ministry as follows:

Ministry of Finance:

Supply Budget RM2.48 billion, Development Budget RM5 million

Ministry of Works:

Supply Budget RM1.03 billion, Development Budget RM689.66 million

Chief Minister’s Department: Supply Budget RM712.64 million, Development Budget RM177.83 million

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry: Supply Budget RM363.91 million, Development Budget RM189.16 million

Ministry of Rural Development:

Supply Budget RM82.67 million, Development Budget RM144.50 million

Ministry of Local Government and Housing:

Supply Budget RM184.71 million, Development Budget RM25.32 million

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation: Supply Budget RM180.13 million, Development Budget RM9.15 million

Ministry of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing:

Supply Budget RM148.82 million, Development Budget RM16.54 million

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment:

Supply Budget RM120.87 million, Development Budget RM21.04 million

Ministry of Youth and Sports: Supply Budget RM88.67 million, Development Budget RM11.5 million;

Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship:

Supply Budget RM26.11 million, Development Budget RM38 million

Charged Expenses:

Supply Budget RM238.24 million

Expenditure not included in the ministries:

Supply Budget RM43.33 million.

In his speech when unveiling the 2024 Budget, Masidi also said that the State Government once again made history when the revenue collection in 2022 surpassed the amount of RM6.96 billion.

He added that the State’s revenue is largely dependent on CO and CPO commodities.

For year 2023, although the price of Petroleum Crude Oil (CO) and CPO has decreased, the revised revenue estimate for year 2023 is expected to remain at RM6 billion level, which is RM6.419 billion, he said.

Masidi also mentioned that the 2024 State’s revenue is expected to decline due to the uncertain geopolitical and economic climate, impacting the price of CO and CPO commodities in the global market.

“Therefore, the State Government took a semi-conservative approach in preparing the 2024 Estimated Revenue so that the State Government’s financial position remains strong,” he said.

Masidi added the 2024 Estimated Revenue is RM5.737 billion with the following details:

1. Tax Revenue of RM2.636 billion contributed by State Sales Tax (CJN) RM2.490 billion; Land Rent RM103 million; Port and Harbour Dues RM42.5 million;

2. Non-Tax Revenue of RM2.372 billion comprising Petroleum Royalty RM1.3 billion; Sales of Water RM300 million; Interest on Cash Balance and Short-Term Deposits RM201 million; Land Premium RM150 million; Dividend RM143.7 million as well as Forest Produce Royalty and Export on Timber Products RM133 million.

3. Non-Revenue Receipts of RM729.10 million comprising Reimbursables, Receipts and Contributions from the Federal Government as well as other receipts.

At the same time, Masidi said the State Government consistently remains attentive to the State’s revenue position.

“Based on the uncertain scenario and performance of revenue collection, various efforts and improvements are constantly planned, implemented and intensified to ensure the State’s revenue remains sustainable,” he said.

He added that among the efforts and actions undertaken are that the Finance Ministry is implementing State Sales Tax Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme for the payment of two CJN products, namely fisheries commodities as well as scrap metal and waste taken out of Sabah.

“Therefore, I urge the relevant companies to voluntarily step forward for license registration and declare taxes in compliance with the State Sales Tax Enactment 1998,” he said.

The next effort/action is to enhance enforcement to collect outstanding revenues and address leakages with assistance from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and Royal Malaysian Customs Department, he said.

Also the State Government wants to ensure compliance with Ministry of Finance’s circular, “Garis Panduan Terimaan Hasil Negeri Secara Elektronik Melalui Kaedah Tanpa Tunai (Cashless); as well as explore potential new sources of revenue for the State Government; and to continue State’s claims with the Federal Government on Special Grants as stated in Part IV, Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, he said.

“The vision of every leader is to improve the people’s quality of life. However, without sound financial resources, our plans will be futile. Therefore, the State Government consistently identifies, plans and implements diverse measures and ways to enhance revenue and strengthen the financial position of the State.

“I would like to take this opportunity to urge all parties involved to take on their responsibilities wholeheartedly in every role and task that have been entrusted,” he said.