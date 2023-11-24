Saberkas Pelawan’s fitness event promotes active lifestyle among local residents

SIBU (Nov 24): Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Pelawan held a ‘Fitness Weekend’ event last Sunday at Swan Square Mall here, aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Instructors and a team from Super Jane Fitness & Studio were invited to provide professional guidance to the participants, making the entire event more lively and enjoyable.

The event was sponsored by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman.

He expressed delight to see many from the local community taking part in the event.

Those participants each received limited-edition angpow packets as well as mystery gifts, presented to them by Tiang.

The next Fitness Weekend event will be on Dec 10 and Dec 24 at the same venue, from 4pm to 5pm.