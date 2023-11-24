Shell Rimula foresees growth in premium heavy-duty lubricant segment

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Shell Malaysia attributed the past year’s success of its Shell Rimula brand of heavy-duty diesel engine oil (HDDEO) in Malaysia to long-time business partnerships and it foresees improved growth in the premium heavy-duty lubricant segment.

Speaking to about 300 guests at the 2023 edition of Rimula Gala Dinner held at Kota Kinabalu, Sabah recently, Shell Lubricants general manager for Malaysia and Singapore, Nyon Kam Yew paid tribute to the company’s well-established network of loyal distributors and end-users.

“We are thankful for their resilience and unwavering support that have contributed towards Shell Rimula remaining the best-selling HDDEO in Malaysia year after year.

“Together, we are unstoppable as our collaborations have stood the test of time despite the challenging business environment globally and locally,” he said.

As the world’s top lubricant supplier for the past 16 consecutive years, Shell also sees growth opportunities in the premium synthetic HDDEO segment, driven mainly by rising demand in the transport industry for solutions that can improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

“We will continue to explore opportunities in this sector. In Asean, 85 per cent of transport vehicles are still diesel-powered despite the global shift towards BEVs or battery electric vehicles. High quality HDDEOs like Shell Rimula play a key role in keeping these diesel-powered vehicles on the road and the economy going, while reducing the industry’s carbon footprint,” Nyon added.

The transport sector has been the key contributor to Shell Rimula’s performance this year. The brand’s range of premium synthetic lubricants have proven to be able to help fleet owners achieve business profitability without sacrificing environmental responsibility.

In actual field trials with Malaysian fleet owners across the country, synthetic lubricants like Shell Rimula R4 Plus, Rimula R5 LE and Rimula R6 LM were able to deliver significant cost saving by offering superior engine wear protection, remaining in grade for far longer and, thereby, helping extend oil drain intervals for higher vehicle uptime and lower total costs of ownership.

The other important benefit from using the high-quality lubricants is the lower emissions that allows businesses to meet their ESG (environmental, safety and governance) commitments.

For more information on Shell Rimula, visit www.shell.com/rimula.