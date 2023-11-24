Simunjan rep appeals for approved projects to be implemented fast to allay constituents’ anger

KUCHING (Nov 24): The Sarawak government is called to address projects yet to be implemented in Simunjan constituency.

Its assemblyman Awla Dris said although many development projects have been approved for Simunjan, most of the projects have not been started.

“For example, the erosion retention project at Simunjan town waterfront – until now there has been no news about it. We had to use the same site after the erosion several years ago as the venue for this year’s Simunjan Festival regatta.

“This also goes to the erosion control project in Kampung Sageng. Several houses are on the verge of falling into the river but haven’t been relocated yet.

“Simunjan and the riverbank erosion are inseparable. A village remains only as a memory, which is Kampung Lintang,” he said in his debate at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

Awla said the same applies to other projects such as the proposed construction of a new road at the Gunung Ngeli Service Centre’s administrative centre; river dredging and building of a sluice gate at Kampung Kelka, the Medan Selera, cottage industry, Pasar Tamu; and mini shop projects, Anjung Usahawan and high-level tank at Taman Hijrah Simunjan.

“This issue has become a topic of discussion among the local community on social media. They blame the government for delaying these projects and making empty promises to the people.

“I appeal to the ministries and agencies concerned in this august House to take this issue seriously and expedite the implementation of all these projects so that the people of Simunjan can feel the development, thereby driving economic growth positively in this area,” he added.