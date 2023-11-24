SUPP youth backs ACS move to back out of Christmas event

KUCHING (Nov 24): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth Central has voiced their support for the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) on its decision not to participate in a Christmas event organised by TVS next week.

SUPP youth chief, Michael Tiang, urged the authorities at both federal and state levels to maintain a stand that upholds the right to religious freedom.

“We stand in solidarity with the Association of Churches Sarawak’s decision not to participate in the programme. While commercial Christmas programmes have their place, when churches are involved, their religious traditions must be respected,” he told a press conference on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Tiang was commenting on ACS move to pull out of the event after the television station turned down its request to replace ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ with the carol, ‘O Holy Night’, during the ‘A Christmas Carol, Sarawak in Diversity’ programme to be held here on Dec 3.

“We were taken aback that a Christmas song could be subject to rejection. Christmas is a religious festival, much like Deepavali and Wesak Day,” said Tiang, who is a deputy minister of public health, housing and local government.

“When we extend invitations to churches to partake in celebrations, it’s essential to respect and honour their unique ways of observing (the celebration), including the choice of Christian Christmas songs,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Tiang said that they believe it went against the spirit of Article 11 of the Federal Constitution to reject religious festivals on grounds of having religious elements in their celebration.

“Such instances have never occurred at the federal or state level, and this emerging trend is a cause for concern,” he said.

ACS had informed the Unit for Other Religions that it would not be participating in the programme through a letter dated Nov 13, which was leaked on social media yesterday.

In it, the association said TVS had reasoned that it could not change the song due to “religious elements and also due to the protocol from LPF (Lembaga Penapisan Filem) and MCMC (Malaysian Communication & Multimedia Commission)”.

Subsequently, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil had clarified that TVS’ Christmas programme did not require the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) approval.

Fahmi said on X (formerly Twitter) that TVS’ licence condition from the ministry is specifically for live and delayed telecast.

He said this means TVS’ ‘A Christmas Carol, Sarawak In Diversity’ programme, which will be pre-recorded, does not require MCMC approval.

“As such, MCMC is not involved in the decision-making process,” he said.

On this, Tiang said SUPP Youth Central’s statement was based on the ACS letter.

“The letter referenced a protocol from the LPF (Film Censorship Board) and MCMC. It’s crucial not to adopt restrictive policies hindering the freedom to celebrate religious festivals.

“Let’s respect, honour, and embrace the diverse ways that define Sarawak and Malaysia,” he added.