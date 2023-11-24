Tamin rep hopes proposed road constructions, plans in Selangau carried out without delay

KUCHING (Nov 24): Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira hopes that the proposed road constructions and plans in Selangau including in his constituency under the 12th Malaysia Plan will proceed without any delay.

According to him, the proposals include Jalan Ng Baoh/Ng Tamin/Stapang Bahagian Mukah, Rh Seli/Rh Emong Ulu Mukah Selangau and Ng Pakoh/Rh Enjah Bunau Oya Selangau.

Also proposed were the upgrading of Jalan Sepudun Balingian Selangau and Jalan Ng Sekuau to SK Pakoh Ulu Oya Selangau.

“It is no exaggeration to say that some of our elected representatives here especially those in the rural area just like myself in Tamin still need to trek over hills, traverse rivers and travel in 4WD vehicles through logging roads or even take a helicopter to get to a longhouse or settlement in the interior in order to serve our constituents.

“Hence, I hope the proposed road constructions and plans in Selangau including my constituency Tamin under the 12th Malaysia Plan will proceed without delay,” he said when debating at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

On water supply, Gira said there is a huge delay in construction of water supply in Stapang/Skuau area though a budget of RM117 million under the federal government has been approved.

“I will seek the help from the Sarawak Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunication to accelerate the matter.

“I also request to speed up the upgrade of Selangau water treatment plant and lay pipeline to Dijih/Ulu Baoh, Ulu Selangau and Ulu Arip Balingian for which allocation has already been approved by the federal government,” he added.