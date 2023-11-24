Technician in Kuching fined RM2,000 for obstructing police, rash driving

KUCHING (Nov 24): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a technician a total of RM2,000 in default six months in jail for obstructing the duty of police and driving recklessly on National Day this year.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted 33-year-old Saba John Junjko on his own guilty plea.

He was fined RM1,000 in default three months’ jail for each charge.

According to the first charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Saba had obstructed the duty of police.

The Section provides for a jail term of not more than two years, or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

The second charge under Section 279 of the Penal Code was for rash driving.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to six months, or a fine which may extend to RM2,000, or both.

Saba committed both offences at Jalan Demak Indah Gita here around 2am on Aug 31, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, a team of police was conducting a patrol around Jalan Demak Indah when they saw a suspicious red car around the area.

The police attempted to inspect Saba, who was driving the car, but he refused to cooperate and immediately drove away from the scene.

The police eventually managed to arrest Saba.

The investigation found that Saba had fled the scene by driving in reckless manner that could have endangered the lives of police on duty to avoid inspection.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang handled the prosecution while Saba was unrepresented by legal counsel.