Tellian rep raises concerns over business registration issues affecting MSMEs

KUCHING (Nov 24): Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine raised concerns over business registration issues affecting small entrepreneurs in Mukah.

“I would like to inquire with the ministry about the government’s plans to allow Business Registration (Business Names Ordinance) that uses residential addresses, apart from commercial or industrial areas, especially for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that also conduct online businesses,” he said at the 2024 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Royston expressed sympathy for small-scale entrepreneurs facing challenges in registering and renewing their licences, citing difficulties meeting certain registration requirements, such as the high rental rates of commercial spaces.

“The opportunities to rent at the SEDC and Mara Incubator Centre are also very limited,” he added.

On another note, Royston expressed concerns over infrastructure development issues currently faced by the Tellian state constituency, which include the proposed cancellation of the new road construction project connecting the Ulu Baoh and Nanga Baoh Dalat areas.

“I have been informed that the new road construction project, spanning 11km and valued at RM14 million (federally funded project), is facing issues at present, with the executing agency proposing its cancellation,” he said

Royston emphasised the project’s significance for socio-economic development and requested the relevant agency reconsider the cancellation and find a solution to the arising problems, while also requesting to upgrade the road from Sg Dijih Bridge to Ulu Sebakong to a tarred road.

Meanwhile, Royston raised the issue of pending applications for rural electricity supply from the Tellian area, dating back to 2021.

He requested feedback from the ministry on the status of these applications and expressed a willingness to collaborate in finding solutions if any issues arise, as well as seeking updates on the Mukah Waterfront project’s progress, which was announced in April 2023 with an allocation of RM60 million.