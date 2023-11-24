UMS, Borenos to strengthen, develop collaboration

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Borenos Fried Chicken Sdn Bhd on Friday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and develop collaboration in academic development.

The MoU was signed by UMS Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor and the founder and director of Borenos, Janice Yeo.

Under the MoU, UMS and Borenos will collaborate in a number of areas, including student internships and placements, research and development and knowledge transfer.

“Borenos will provide UMS students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience through internships and placements.

“UMS and Borenos will also collaborate on research projects that will benefit the Sabahan community.

“Both parties will also share knowledge and expertise through workshops, seminars, and conferences,” said Yeo in a press conference after the signing ceremony.

The MoU is a significant step forward for UMS and Borenos.

UMS will gain access to Borenos’s expertise and resources in the fast food industry, while Borenos will benefit from UMS’s research and development capabilities.

“We are very excited to be collaborating with Borenos. This MoU will provide our students with valuable opportunities to gain experience in the real world.

“It will also help us to develop new research and development projects that will benefit the Sabahan community,” Kasim said.

He said about 1,000 students will benefit from the MoU.

Yeo added, “We are proud to be partnering with UMS. This MoU is a testament to our commitment to supporting the development of Sabah. We are confident that this collaboration will be mutually beneficial.”

Borenos is a Sabahan brand that is known for its delicious and affordable food and drinks. The company has three outlets at Alam Mesra, Asia City and Papar in Sabah.

The brand is also planning to expand internationally.