APM Miri: Several longhouses in Ulu Teru inundated since Friday

MIRI (Nov 25): Several longhouses in Ulu Teru and two primary schools in Baram have been inundated since Friday after Sungai Tinjar and Sungai Seputi burst their banks following continuous heavy rain since Nov 22.

According to the Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri, the affected longhouses are Rh Rendah, Rh Kalong Tanjung Rian, Rh Takang and Rh Abok.

“The water level at these longhouses reached about three to four feet in depth, and the water level is still increasing as of this morning,” it said in a statement today.

Also flooded were SK Pengarah Entri in Ulu Teru, as well as the Ulu Teru health clinic.

“The only main road connecting Lapok in Baram with Beluru, Miri and beyond is inundated this morning, and is only passable for heavy vehicles and four-wheel-drive vehicles,” it said.

Another school reported to have been hit by floods is SK Sg Seputi.

According to sources, the school was closed on Friday as the main school building, including classrooms, were inundated.

“Despite the latest situation, no evacuation centre has been opened and we are monitoring the flood closely. For now, the situation is under control and no untoward incidents have been reported thus far,” said APM Miri.