‘Buy Cuckoo Win Condo’ contest makes dreams come true

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Cuckoo International’s ongoing ‘Buy Cuckoo Win Condo’ contest has Malaysians experiencing the thrill of a lifetime as they walk home with grand prizes that include condominiums and Proton Saga cars.

The contest, an initiative by Malaysia’s leading healthy home creator, has brought joy to winners and sparked a surge in interest and participation.

Sharing her joy was Leong Sit Lan, 66, who was one of the condominium unit winners.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would win a condo just by buying a water purifier,” said the retiree.

Sharing her sentiments was design and architecture lecturer Noranita Mansor, who considered herself extremely lucky to have won a Proton Saga.

As part of its commitment to promoting healthier living, Cuckoo International has inspired Malaysians to transform their living spaces.

“As a healthy home creator, we’re constantly thinking of ways to inspire Malaysians to adopt healthier lifestyles.

“The ‘Buy Cuckoo Win Condo’ Contest is one such way in which we think could help motivate Malaysians to take a step towards transforming their living spaces to one that is healthier through solutions that have been integrated with wellness,” said founder and CEO KC Hoe.

The contest’s success has prompted an extension until Dec 31, 2023 with an additional RM3 million worth of attractive prizes, including cash, Proton Sagas, Tesla Model 3s, and serviced apartment units at Exsim D’Terra Residences.

The extension provides eager participants with less than a month to purchase and install eligible Cuckoo products for a chance to win.

Beyond the contest, Cuckoo International has dedicated efforts to innovate for Malaysians, launching several products such as the Cuckoo King Top 2 Water Purifier; Cuckoo Grande Water Purifier; Cuckoo U Model Air Purifier; and the recent Cuckoo I Model Air Purifier in November.

The company’s collaboration with Ogawa Malaysia to co-create and launch a range of massage chairs further solidifies its home living and wellness market presence.

Recognising these efforts, Cuckoo International was honoured with the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award as the ‘Malaysia Home Water Purifier Company of the Year’ for the third consecutive year.

This achievement marks the company’s seventh successive win in the water purifier and filter industry category.

With a positive momentum, Cuckoo International is poised to close the year on a high note, aiming to achieve its double-digit growth target and continuing its RM1 billion revenue record for the fourth consecutive year.

For more information, including testimonials from the condo and Proton Saga winners, photos, and details, visit the official contest webpage https://www.cuckoo.com.my/9th-anniversary-contest.

