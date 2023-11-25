Club opens invitation to KSDS’ Sape Camp 2023 this Dec 2

SIBU (Nov 25): Those interested in the traditional sape game are invited to join Sape Camp 2023, to be held this Dec 2.

Organised by the Sibu Dayak Sape Club (KSDS), the programme will take place at the club’s premises on Level 1 of Unit No 6E, at Jalan Kampung Datu.

“The one-day event, to run from 9am to 4pm, will be packed with activities that are not just about sape, but also about other arts.

“This is for us to create a more cheerful and relaxed atmosphere, while learning other traditional arts,” said KSDS chairman Anthony Abong in a statement yesterday, adding that it would be the final programme run by the club for the year.

“We will invite a professional sape player, Jimpau Balan, to conduct this camp,” he added.

Anthony said a fee of RM30 would be charged per participant, inclusive of morning tea, lunch, and afternoon break.

Each participant would receive a certificate, he said, also mentioning that Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng had been invited to officiate at the opening ceremony at 10am.

To register and make enquiries, call Anthony on 013-565 0914, or Lily Samantha on 013-578 8227.