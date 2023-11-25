Deputy D-G: Madani concept, the people’s joint effort to form Bangsa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): The success of Madani concept in forming a respectable Bangsa Malaysia requires efforts from all quarters, said Community Communications Department (J-KOM) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop.

He said the success of the idea also requires the people who have ‘Karamah Insaniah’ (human dignity) which is the capability to build a civilization.

“We have to understand, the framework of Madani Malaysia is to uphold the constitution to ensure that this country is built on the basis of the constitution tied to the Rukun Negara involving all ethnicities and regions called Malaysia,” he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest of Edisi Khas in conjunction with One Year of the Madani Government on the J-KOM podcast programme tonight.

Ismail said the concept of the Madani government was part of the process of building a Malaysian nation which began from the time of independence to the Tenth Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim).

Therefore, Ismail said on Dec 8 to 10, there will be a large-scale One Year with the Madani Government event organised at the grounds of Bukit Jalil National Stadium to allow the people to see and evaluate for themselves what they can get from the Madani government. – Bernama