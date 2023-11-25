Eight vans caught for carrying tourists illegally

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): Eight illegal van or ‘white van’ operators were compounded by the Road Transport Department (RTD) for carrying tourists without a valid license on Saturday.

The operation, code-named Ops Van Putih, was a collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Licensing and Enforcement Division along Jalan Coastal at 10am.

RTD Senior Enforcement Director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the operation was carried out following complaints from the public and a week of surveillance.

He said enforcement teams waited at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) and followed the suspected vans, after they picked up unsuspected domestic and foreign tourists from the airport.

“Eight vans were stopped for inspections and seven of them were found to have committed an offense under Section 4(1) and Section 19(1) of the Tourism Vehicles Licensing Act 1999.

“One of the vans also had an expired insurance and driver’s license,” he told the media during the operation on Saturday.

Lokman said the suspects would use various methods to lure customers through online advertisements by offering services without complying with the conditions set under the Tourism Vehicle Licensing Act 1999.

“It’s an offense as passengers using this service are not covered by insurance and are at great risk if anything would happen.

“So, I would like to advise tourists to first check the vehicles used for transportation to their respective destinations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Licensing and Enforcement Division secretary Roslan Mohamad said the presence of ‘white van’ operators had an impact on the tourism industry.

“The industry has to compete with the unlicensed operators so it’s not fair for the licensed operators.

“For tourists who want to recognize a licensed tourist vehicle, one third of the vehicle body will be painted in green. If the van is painted in all white, then it is an unlicensed tourist vehicle,” he said.

All the vans and drivers were detained for further investigation.