Fatimah: 824 ha of land in Dalat to be developed into agropark for pineapple cultivation

SIBU (Nov 25): A total of 824 hectares of land near Kampung Sungai Kut in Dalat has been identified to be developed into an agropark for pineapple cultivation in 2024.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the government initially approved a sum of RM200,000 for the project.

“This is one of the steps to help the state increase household income,” she said when speaking at the opening of the Planting Pineapple Technology Course held in Dalat today.

Fatimah said the objective of the agropark is to help increase agricultural yields to meet both the domestic import and export demand, as well as help small farmers have a better livelihood.

“Hopefully, we wil be able to support to local industry with a consistent supply of raw materials for the local populationand reduce dependence of food import,” she said.

Fatimah added that the state government will look into several areas to realise the project, including improving the current infrastructure such as roads and drainage as well as setting up buildings and utilities near the site.

On the programme, a total of 78 participants took part in the course organised by the Malaysia Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) in collaboration with the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Dalat branch.

Also present were LPNM Sarawak director Mohammad Suffian Sahmat and Saberkas Dalat branch chairman Datuk Dr Maliki Mahli.