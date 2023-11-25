Global Muslim Business Forum 2023 in Kuching to host 1,000 delegates

KUCHING (Nov 25): Sarawak is gearing up for the hosting of the second edition of the Global Muslim Business Forum at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), scheduled to be taking place this Nov 28 to 30.

The event is set to be a hub of knowledge, bringing in 1,000 participants including 60 international speakers and industry leaders representing 37 countries.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said two-day forum would explore how innovations and transformation in Islamic economies could lead the charge in addressing climate change and promoting green and sustainable economy in various domains.

He said the forum was also aimed at forging stronger partnerships in the Muslim world, encourage initiatives for social and economic impact, and promote investment by exploring new growth opportunities.

“GMBF 2023 is designed to address challenges and opportunities within the Islamic economies. It will bridge the Muslim world by forging stronger connections and partnerships, particularly in the Middle East, Asia and the rest of the world; encourage value-based result-oriented initiatives and programmes for social and economic impact for upliftment of poverty and the promotion of social entrepreneurship and business endeavours,” he said during a press conference at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex yesterday.

According to Awang Tengah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses at the forum’s gala dinner on Nov 28.

“Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is also scheduled to speak at the same event,” he added.

“Through the Global Muslim Business Forum, the governments, corporations, international organisations, investors and civil society can convene to discuss, deliberate and debate these key issues.

“It is an avenue for these actors to connect, collaborate and contribute. The Forum will provide insights as well as highlight latest trends in various sectors. GMBF is also the ideal platform to connect between the Muslim and the non-Muslim communities.”

Awang Tengah also said the forum would feature Muslim world leaders and figures in key segments such as the plenary sessions and workshops.

“These speakers will share their insights and experience on issues such as Islamic innovation, new economy, digital technology, green energy, food security, halal industry, entrepreneurship and start-ups.”

The first GWMF was also held here, in October last year at the same venue.

The forum programme was founded by KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, and Global One.