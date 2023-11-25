Govt approves RM20 mln to increase ESSCom’s assets at border

TAWAU (Nov 25): The government has approved an allocation of about RM20 million to increase the tactical assets of the Eastern Sabah Security Command’s (ESSCom) at the country’s border to strengthen security controls in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

ESSCom Chief Officer Dr Jamaluddin Mohd Ali expressed hope that the acquisition of the assets, which included speedboats, could be realised by next year.

He told reporters this to reporters at the Semarak ESSCom 2023 programme in Kampung Batu Payung here today.

The Semarak ESSCom programme was held to enhance security awareness and increase the level of patriotism of residents in the ESS Zone.

Today’s programme also involved the participation of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, which held the RAHMAH Sales at the venue, and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) which held the Madani Agro Sale.

Prior to that, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, in his speech when opening the programme, said that ESSCom’s plan to improve the operation and control capabilities of the security forces is in line with the state and federal government’s aspiration desire to boost the country’s economy, thus ensuring a prosperous society.

“The plan by ESSCom, includes the acquisition of tactical assets, like a floating boat (barge) in Sungai Aji Kuning, Sebatik Island, which is located opposite the coastal area of ​​Apas, and a number of Rigid Hull Inflatable Boast (RHIB) or speedboats to be placed in strategic locations along the coast and waters of Tawau.

“This is apart from establishing a sea checkpoint on Sebatik Island against non-conventional ships, called kumpit that carry out barter trade and transhipment activities, as well as the establishment of another battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) to strengthen the security forces’ control capabilities at the country’s border with the Philippines and Indonesia,” he added.

Nizam said ESSCom’s role was not only to control security but also to ensure the success of the various government agendas, as well as coordinate Public Action programmes with the ESSZone community, including programmes to improve the socioeconomy of the residents. – Bernama