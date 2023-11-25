Judge Anwar in 5 years time, not after a year, says Abun

MIRI (Nov 25): PKR Senator Abun Sui said it is unfair to call Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a failure when the latter has succeeded in drawing in many investors and has only held the highest office in the country for barely a year.

He said Malaysians should look at the bigger picture and not be distracted by those casting aspersions on Anwar’s achievements for political reasons.

“This to me is very unfair to PMX (the 10th prime minister) as he has only been governing the country for a year.

“The failure or not of PMX and the unity government can only be evaluated after the end of their term or five years,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abun, who is also deputy PKR Sarawak chairman, pointed out that since Anwar is more focused on efforts to attract investments in his first year, the prime minister should not be called a failure due to isolated issues such as court decisions and personal matters that are highlighted to paint him in a bad light.

Abun said it is evident that, in conjunction with the first anniversary of Anwar appointed as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar had continued efforts to attract foreign investments into the country.

“For me, the effort to attract foreign investments so far has been successful because many investors have committed to come and invest up to hundreds of billions of ringgit.

“Therefore, I call on all parties, especially the staff, to carry out their work and trust to the best of their ability to deliver and implement the programmes that have been arranged by the government to reach the people in all corners of the country.”

On the first anniversary of the unity government, Abun hoped that it would continue to progress and successfully put Malaysia on the right track after the country was saddled with a high debt of RM1.5 trillion inherited from the previous governments.

He said Malaysians should continue to support the prime minister in his efforts to maintain the recovery momentum and turn the corner for Malaysia to regain her reputation as the ‘Tiger of Asia’.