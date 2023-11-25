Kepayan residents oppose project on sports and recreation reserve

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): Residents around Kepayan here are strongly opposing the construction of a new mixed development housing project in their area.

Their spokesperson George Thien said according to the Kepayan Ridge Housing Scheme Master Plan, the area that is currently under development belongs to the residents, and it is supposed to be a sports and recreation reserve.

The area, he said, is part of the ten percent of overall public open space reserved for public use.

He explained that the residents had entered into a sales and purchase agreement to buy their houses in the early 90s, relying on the Sabah Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) that the area will be made available for their use.

Thien said all of this is listed in the first schedule of their sales and purchase agreement.

“After more than 20 years waiting, the sports and recreation reserve has yet to materialise. Now it has suddenly been converted into a commercial mixed-use development which is currently under construction.

“According to the requirement for rezoning for other uses, approval from the State Cabinet is needed, subject to the requirement of the central board,” he said at a press conference near Kepayan here on Saturday.

George said there was a plan by LPPB to redevelop the area to People’s Housing Project (PPR) units in 2013 but it failed to materialise due to objections from local residents.

He claimed an earlier approval of the land conversion from the original designation for sports and recreation purposes to the now commercial mixed-use was signed in 2019, but the development’s approval certificate had already lapsed in 2021.

“Recently, we learned through the media that units at the new mixed development area are already open for booking and sales. Earthwork has begun, and trees have been cut down to accommodate the development,” he said.

George said they had met with Luyang assemblyman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe in March this year, and it was confirmed that the land was still a sports and receration reserve land.

In a second meeting in June, he said a dialogue session was held with Phoong, City Hall (DBKK), the project developers, and the relevant consultants, where they were given an opportunity to address underlying issues in the situation.

“We then submitted another petition going against the current development, but no clarification has been given to us.

“Furthermore, the current construction had commenced without the display of the development plan approval serial number on the development board, which goes against any construction standards of practice,” he said.

George is adamant that the residents from Taman Austral, Golden Hill, Taman Kepayan Ridgeview, among others, strongly reject continuing the construction of the new mixed development project.

He said they are urging for the area to be returned to its original state, and for a sports and recreation centre to be built on the sports and recreation reserve by the landowner and relevant authorities, in line with the original Kepayan Ridge Housing Scheme Master Development Plan.