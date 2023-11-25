MCA Sabah wants to play role in state election

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): MCA Sabah wants to play a more significant role in the state’s political arena and not just to provide mere support to the government.

Its new liaison chairman, Datuk Teah Heok Kuin, said that towards this end, all party divisions in the state must work hard towards that objective.

“MCA Sabah’s Women and Youth movements are equally important and need to collaborate to strengthen the party in Sabah. After being granted autonomy, MCA Sabah is no longer a national party but rather a local party in Sabah,” he said at a press conference here on Saturday.

Teah told reporters that MCA Sabah is a local party that has the interest of all Sabahans at heart.

“We will not stay as just the bystanders in the state’s politics … we will not be the audience who are clapping at the show … we want to be involved as MCA Sabah has a role to play in the coming state election.

“I have instructed all divisions to start working hard to get back the support of the rakyat in Sabah,” he said.

Teah also said that MCA Sabah is open to collaborating with all political parties for the development of the state.

He stressed that MCA Sabah fundamentally supports the statement made by Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar on the cooperation with Parti Warisan and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (PKDM) in the upcoming state election.

“However, MCA Sabah will assess the political developments in Sabah because the political landscape in Sabah is unpredictable. Today they may be allies, tomorrow opponents, and the day after, allies again; this is one of the factors that needs to be considered from time to time,” he said.

He also emphasized that any decision made by BN Sabah should be discussed collectively by all its component parties.

Meanwhile, Teah stressed that any decision made by MCA Sabah is solely for the benefit of MCA Sabah.

“Even though MCA Sabah is a party based on the Chinese community, in the party’s constitution, we also advocate equal rights for all ethnic groups, especially in Sabah,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were MCA Sabah vice chairman Chua Chong Chin, secretary Sabah Steven Goh, Women’s chief Datuk Pamela Yong and Youth chief Roger Yapp.