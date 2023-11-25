Miri lad wins gold at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition in Brunei

MIRI (Nov 25): Miri lad Moses Wong defeated his opponent to win the gold at the Oil Town Throwdown Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) competition held at The Refinery, Kuala Belait in Brunei Darussalam on Nov 22.

Wong, who represented the Warmonger Training Academy, defeated his Brunei opponent Iman Amir of Khalifa MMA in the White Belt — Men’s 70kg featherweight division.

Iman came in second in the competition.

Warmonger Training Academy’s BJJ coaches Nigel Lakai and Gavin Mattu expressed their pride in Wong’s performance, and hoped to discover more local talents in various combat sports.

“This (BJJ) is a growing sport in East malaysia, but it already has quite a big following in the Peninsular. Therefore, being the first BJJ club in Miri, we hope to promote the sport to the locals and attract more talents,” they said in a statement today.

This is the fourth edition of the Oil Town Throwdown Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition, which aims to provide a platform for BJJ athletes, and attracted participants from all over Brunei and Miri.