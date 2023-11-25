Motorcyclist perishes in accident at Jalan Landeh

KUCHING (Nov 25): A male motorcyclist died after he was involved in a crash with a car at Jalan Landeh, Kota Padawan at 10.15pm on Friday night.

According to Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the deceased was travelling from Landeh Heights heading towards Kota Padawan.

“The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Romeo Ginkin from Rumah Tagok, Marau Baru Pantu in Sri Aman,” he added.

Abang Zainal said the deceased allegedly entered the oncoming lane, causing his high-powered motorcycle to sideswipe an oncoming car.

“The deceased was then thrown off his machine onto his own lane,” he said.

The deceased’s motorcycle was also said to have landed on the oncoming lane and was hit by another oncoming car driven by a 19-year-old woman.

The driver of the first car, a 41-year-old woman, did not suffer from any physical injuries.

At the scene were paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital who pronounced him dead at the scene.

Also at the scene were the police, who transported the deceased’s body to the hospital’s forensics department for further action.