Muhyiddin gives in to party voice, to defend Bersatu president post next year

SHAH ALAM (Nov 25): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has decided to defend his post and contest in the party election scheduled for next year.

He said the decision was made after considering the call voiced by Bersatu Supreme Council (MPT) and delegates urging him to continue leading the party.

“Actually, my wife asked me to stay for another term and not to disappoint them. She said carry on, Bersatu still need you and I said I will stay for the last term,” he said when delivering the adjournment speech at the 2023 Bersatu Annual General Assembly here today.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin announced that he will not be defending his post in the party election next year to give way to other leaders to take over the party leadership through the democratic process.

Following that, MPT and delegates unanimously rejected the decision of Muhyiddin for not contesting for the party top post in the coming election. – Bernama