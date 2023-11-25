Pustaka Sibu’s Knowledge Camp out to promote lifelong learning among youths

SIBU (Nov 25): Local youths are invited to take part in the Knowledge Camp 2023, themed ‘Lifelong Learning for Sustainability and Survival’, to be taking place at the Sarawak State Library Sibu this Dec 9 to 10.

Organised by Pustaka Sibu in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station of Sungai Merah, the programme is meant to encourage the young participants to adopt a lifelong learning mindset, explore new knowledge, develop practical skills, and adapt to various situations.

“A variety of interesting activities will be held.

“The survival-related activities can improve the personal and professional development of the participants by encouraging them to think creatively and critically.

“Participation is free, but is limited to the first 60 youngsters aged 13 to 16 years old,” said Pustaka Sibu in a statement.

Accordingly, those interested in participating can scan the QR code found on the poster or go to https://forms.gle/NLgMACdCKzdermKz7.

For more information, contact Cindy or Norzieana on 084-315 200 / 019-819 3440.