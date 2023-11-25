Register for MSPO certification, Fadillah tells local palm oil smallholders

SEBUYAU (Nov 25): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called on palm oil smallholders in Sarawak to register for the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification under the Malaysian Palm Oil Berhad (MPOB).

The federal Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister asserted that the MSPO certification would enhance the overall profitability and improve smallholders’ productivity through sustainable agricultural practices.

“This (MSPO) is important, because when you plant your palm oil but the crops are not certified under MSPO, no factories will take in your palm oil crops for processing,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak Zone Commodity Trek 2023 programme at Kampung Seruyuk here today.

“The world today seeks for sustainable products and that is why those who have the certification can export their products.

“The products not only consist of crude palm oil but also those that have been processed and manufactured with other products, of which a record is required so that we can trace the origin of where the oil was produced,” he said.

To ensure smallholders can receive assistance and support from the government, Fadillah emphasised that they should register themselves with MPOB for the MSPO certification.

Meanwhile, on the Sarawak Zone Commodity Trek 2023 programme, Fadillah said the event which has entered its third edition this year, had its first edition being held in the northern region of Malaysia (Perak, Pulau Pinang, Kedah, Perlis) with the second one in the central region (Selangor and Negeri Sembilan).

“The objective of this programme is to bring all the top management of the ministry and its agencies to the ground to meet all stakeholders and smallholders in agricommodity,” he said.

“At Kampung Seruyuk, we are meeting with smallholders related to the palm oil sector to explain on MPOB’s programmes, as well as the aid and incentives related to the palm oil industry.

“We also want to see whether or not our policies and plans have been delivered to them. If there are weaknesses, we appreciate their feedback so that we can improve our services to the people,” he added.

Fadillah, who later launched a new weighbridge at the event, also presented the palm oil smallholders with assistance scheme cheques and MSPO certificates.

Also present was Sarawak deputy minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, Datuk Aidel Lariwoo, who is also Sadong Jaya assemblyman.