RM5 mln allocated to set up Teng Bukap Centex branch under GKCDA

KUCHING (Nov 25): RM5 million has been allocated for the setting up of a Centre of Technical Excellence (Centex) branch in Teng Bukap, Padawan, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah.

He said his ministry is currently collaborating with Yayasan Sarawak on education related courses for the centre.

“Initially, we have chosen the former Padawan sub-district office for the Centex branch, but the specific site will be identified soon.

“We are doing this under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA). So now, up to Yayasan Sarawak to initiate but we have already made allocation from our GKCDA part – about RM5 million for the project,” he said.

Sagah said this when met after officiating at the ‘Thriving Amid AI Disruption’ forum jointly organised by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) and the Sarawak Bidayuh Graduates Association (BGA) at DBNA headquarters’ multipurpose hall here today.

“We want to start this project as early as possible, possibly by next year,” he added.