Sarawak allocates RM71 mln for Tegas Digital Co-Living Nomad Lodge building

KUCHING (Nov 25): The Sarawak government has allocated RM71 million for the construction of the Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) Digital Co-Living Nomad Lodge building.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the building will later be equipped with various facilities and facilities for the use of researchers and students conducting research at the Tegas Digital Village here.

“We (Sarawak government) build this facility for the researchers and student who are doing their research work at Tegas Digital Village because sometimes they have to stay in to find inspiration.

“We are building this Co-Living Nomad Lodge next to the Digital Village to make it easier for them (researchers and students) to rest,” he said after officiating the Sarawak Career and Training Fair (SCaT Fair) 2023 at Wisma Sabati here today.

“Tegas Digital Co-Living Nomad Lodge which has now started construction at the Samajaya High Technology Industrial Park will be completed within 36 months,” he said. – Bernama