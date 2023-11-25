Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board processes now online

SIBU (Nov 25): Majority of processes pertaining to Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) including applications can now be done online.

In a statement, LPKP Sarawak said the transition took effect on Nov 17, and in this respect, all matters pertaining to the licensing processes would need to be carried out on its Commercial Vehicle Licensing System (i-SPKP) portal via http://portal.ispkp.gov.my/http://portal.ispkp.gov.my/ or the official website https://www.lpkpsarawak.gov.my/.

However, it also pointed out that only applications involving cross-border (Sarawak/Brunei/Sabah) movements, those involving temporary change of licence (LPS), and cancellation of permits would need to be carried out at the LPKP Sarawak physical counter.

The i-SPKP is expected to speed up and simplify business, and also reduce the time for most requirements for licensees to deal with at the counter, it said.

For further enquiries, call LPKP Sarawak on 082-412 033 (Kuching head office), 084-343 103 (Sibu) or 085-419 876 (Miri), or by emailing questions to [email protected].