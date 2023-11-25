School bomb threats: Educational institutions ordered to tighten security

GEORGE TOWN (Nov 25): All educational institutions have been ordered to tighten security as a precautionary measure following a series of fake bomb threats to schools nationwide, said Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said the safety of school children is always a priority and the Ministry of Education (MOE) will work closely with police to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to ensure safety in schools.

“We have guidelines and all schools have been told to tighten security and immediately contact police if there is anything suspicious,” she said at SMK Agama (P) AlMashoor’s excellence awards ceremony for 2023/2024 here today.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that since last Tuesday, police had received 51 reports regarding fake bomb threats involving 18 schools in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (7), Johor (6), Negeri Sembilan (3), Penang (4), Sarawak (5), Perak (3), Sabah (2) and Kedah (3).

He said 10 investigation papers were also opened according to Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. – Bernama