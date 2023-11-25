SMC deputy chairman: Adjusting allowances for community leaders crucial in ensuring compensation commensurate with responsibilities

SIBU (Nov 25): Adjusting allowances for community leaders and council members is crucial in aligning their compensation with their roles’ responsibilities, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

He pointed out that the current allowances for them may not adequately reflect the demands of their job scopes.

“Community leaders often play a vital role in grassroots governance, requiring time and effort to address local issues, coordinate community activities and acting as a liaison between residents and authorities.

“Their responsibilities extend beyond a nominal allowance of between RM900 to RM1,300 — necessitating a revision to ensure fair compensation for their valuable contributions.

“Similarly, council members are responsible for making decisions that impact the community’s well-being. Their roles involve attending endless meetings, collaborating on policy matters and addressing the diverse needs of residents. The existing allowance of RM300 may not be commensurate with the time and dedication required for effective council membership,” he said.

Izkandar told The Borneo Post this today when asked to comment on Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada’s recent proposal in the State Legislative Assembly that the allowance for village heads, community leaders and councillors be reviewed.

According to Dr Sinang, the current allowance for village heads, community leaders and councillors does not commensurate with their duties and responsibility. Currently, monthly allowance for community leaders is RM1,300, while village heads receive RM900 and councillors get RM300.

Dr Sinang said according to the definition on the national poverty level, anyone with an income between RM980 and RM2,208 belongs to the B40 group — which means village heads, community leaders and councillors belong to the poor group.

On this, Izkandar said a comprehensive review considering the complexity of their duties, time commitment, and the impact of their decisions on the community is essential.

“Adjusting allowances based on a fair evaluation of their job scope will not only recognise their efforts but also incentivise qualified individuals to actively participate in community leadership and governance.”

Meanwhile, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai too voiced his support for Dr Sinang’s proposal, saying the proposal carried weight due to the important roles they played as frontliners and the bridge between the government and the people.