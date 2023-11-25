S’wak to build ‘ideal base’ for digital nomads to work, collaborate, says Premier

KUCHING (Nov 25): Sarawak will build a dedicated coworking space building for digital nomads, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said it will be built next to the Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) Digital Village at the Sama Jaya High Tech Park here, and will be called the Tegas Digital Co-Living Nomad building.

The building will allow digital nomads, remote teams, startups and tech incubators to work and be creative, and plenty of amenities and facilities such as the space itself, gym, art and performance studio will be provided within the building so that like-minded communities can share their ideas and collaborate.

“Since we have a bit of extra revenue, I would like to ask Tegas to build the Tegas Digital Co-Living Nomad building, which will be an ideal base for digital nomads to operate, work and collaborate.

“It will be a facility for us to provide to researchers or students doing their research work at the Tegas Digital Village because sometimes they have to stay (in Sarawak) to find inspiration,” he said when met after launching the Sarawak Career and Training Fair 2023 at Wisma Sabati here today.

Abang Johari said a total of RM 71 million would be allocated for the project.

MORE TO COME