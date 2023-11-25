Tellian rep proposes construction of affordable housings to assist B40, M40 groups

KUCHING (Nov 25): Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine has called for the construction of more affordable homes in Mukah and the Tellian state constituency.

Royston made the call during his speech at the Sarawak legislative assembly (DUN) sitting yesterday, explaining that housing is the most essential need for every family, especially for those in the B40 and M40 categories.

“With the high-cost of housing, many from these groups cannot afford to own their own homes until the end of their lives,” he said.

Royston said that he has referred to the Land & Survey Department regarding the status of land identified for Housing Development Corporation (HDC) development in lots 748, 981, 737 in the Mukah Land District.

“These lots are very spacious and strategically located, close to the hospital, schools, government offices, banks, markets, and various other public facilities. They are suitable for the development of affordable housing with any suitable concept and package,” he said.

He further raised concerns about the quality of the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) programme.

“I have observed that the specifications of the PPRT houses built at present are unsatisfactory. The use of non-durable construction materials is disappointing. These houses deteriorate and become unsafe to live in within less than 5 years,” he said, calling for the modification of these houses by increasing construction costs and upgrading the types of construction materials used.

Royston also suggested that the Sarawak government consider providing a housing assistance scheme for hard-core poor groups like PPRT, but with a more modern concept and approach.

“Perhaps it would be called ‘Bantuan Rumah Sarawakku Sayang’,” he said.

In addition, Royston called for the implementation of four new development projects (SPK) announced in the previous DUN sitting.

“These four SPKs are Tellian Phase 1 (Stage 2), Tellian Phase 2 (Stage 1), SPK Sg Ragei / Sg Pegei and SPK Petanak Phase 2,” he said, stating that the implementation of these projects would help improve the lives of the people in Mukah and the Tellian state constituency.