Tiong: Agencies handling umrah packages to undergo strict review

SIBU (Nov 25): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) is out to review the qualifications of companies or travel agencies that handle umrah packages in Saudi Arabia, to prevent cases of pilgrims being cheated from reoccurring.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said such drastic measures would be carried out in the near future, in response to repeated incidents of fraud involving travel agencies that managed umrah travel packages.

“For that purpose, the ministry will examine and review all the qualifications of all travel agencies concerned, especially those that conduct business related to umrah travel in Saudi Arabia,” said the Bintulu MP in a statement.

He said although MoTAC had been exercising strict measures against problematic companies such as revoking their licences, there were still complaints about problems related to umrah travels.

“There are still some stubborn agents or travel companies out there who continue to promote their umrah packages, despite having their licences revoked.

“There are cases where the umrah pilgrims are not taken to the set destination, and not receiving the services promised by the travel agency.

“Even more unfortunate, there are cases where the pilgrims are unable to contact their travel agents upon arrival at the Saudi Arabia airport.”

Tiong, also Dudong assemblyman, described such travel agents as ‘cruel and heartless for deceiving the customers who had paid them for the promised services’.

“Therefore, I have instructed my deputy Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan to lead this review committee and present a complete report in the near future, as well as categorise the companies that are not doing business with honesty.”