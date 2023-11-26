23,748 motorists caught driving without licence

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): A total of 23,748 motorists throughout the country were issued notices for driving without a licence during a nationwide joint operation by enforcement agencies.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the figure is disheartening as it comprises mostly motorists aged 15 to 25 and the offenders had given various excuses when caught such as they forgot their licence or did not have time to take the driving test or they are just going somewhere nearby.

He said they had inspected 554,372 vehicles and seized 1,071 during the 14-day Ops Patuh Bersepadu. Other offences found include expired motorcycle license, no insurance or licence, no vocational licence, technical reasons, and overload.

Lokman said they have also taken strict action against foreign drivers by issuing them 4,797 notices, considering many of them not only drive without licence or are untrained, but they do not understand the related laws of the country.

“JPJ will not compromise, and it will continue to take strict action on drivers who still insist on breaking the rules. It will also continue to focus on enforcement of compliance with technical and safety standards including illegal vehicle modifications as a strategy for predicting accident and fatality statistics stemming from road accidents,” he said.

Lokman told reporters this during Ops Patuh Bersepadu near Likas Bay here on Sunday, which saw a collaboration of 63 officers and personnel from JPJ, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JPST), and Immigration Department.

He said during the joint operation from 10am to 1pm, 350 vehicles were inspected, three individuals were arrested for immigration-related reasons, 62 notices were issued for various offences, and five vehicles were also seized.

“In line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration, JPJ will continue to further strengthen efforts to create literacy and intellect on road safety to road users to move towards a culture where the community is aware and educated on the value of large socio economic losses due to fatal accidents as well how the importance of ethics and positive road behavior can benefit the individual and the country.

“JPJ calls on the public to forward their complaints directly or in real time by using MyJPJ application e-aduan@jpj or email ad[email protected] along with the necessary details,” he said.