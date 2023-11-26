All ministries ordered to strengthen ties with China

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has issued a directive in a Cabinet meeting instructing all ministries to strengthen their relationship with China.

He said China and Malaysia will be celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties next year.

Chan said he had recently attended a post-Cabinet meeting chaired by his minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who conveyed Anwar’s directive in the Cabinet meeting for all ministries to enhance their relationship with China.

“We need to seize the opportunities arising from the Belt and Road initiative in view of the rapid technological advancements of China.

“China and the United States are both important to Malaysia, but China is very close to Malaysia geographically.

“Moreover, China has been the largest trading partner of Malaysia for 15 consecutive years,” he said, adding that this is the economic direction of Malaysia Madani.

On a related note, he said China has announced visa-free travel for up to 15 days for citizens from six countries, including Malaysia, starting Dec 1 this year.

“However, the Malaysian Government has yet to make an official announcement on the number of days of visa-free travel policy for China nationals entering our country.

“I hope that our government can make the announcement before Dec 1,” he said when gracing the 14th anniversary celebration of The Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah and swearing-in ceremony of the Standing Committee, Youth Section and Women Section of The Federation of Kwang Tung Associations Malaysia here on Saturday.

Chan also commended The Federation of Kwang Tung Associations Malaysia president Tan Sri Koo Yuen Kim, who founded the Perfect (China) Co. Ltd., for his success in China.

“Our general impression is that Chinese investors are keen to invest in Malaysia, but not the other way round.

“But Tan Sri Koo Yuen Kim shows that ‘Malaysia Boleh!” he said, adding that Malaysians are able to start a successful venture in China too.

Separately, Chan said there were 400 delegates from nationwide who travelled to Sabah for The Federation of Kwang Tung Associations Malaysia Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Considering that a tourist spends about RM3,000 per trip in Sabah, the 400 delegates would have generated RM1.2 million in tourism receipts in Kota Kinabalu, he said.

Meanwhile, Koo said there were recently extremists who sought to abolish Chinese vernacular schools.

Fortunately, he said the Court of Appeal had made the wise decision to dismiss the appeal to declare Chinese and Tamil vernacular schools unconstitutional.

He pointed out that Malaysia has three main races, and all ethnic groups should live in harmony and work towards the development of the nation.

On the other hand, The Federation of Kwang Tung Associations Malaysia vice president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said it was an honour of The Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah to host the AGM of the national federation and witness the birth of the 47th Standing Committee here.

She said Chan is an exemplar to the younger generation of Chinese for his support to Chinese community activities in effort to preserve the Chinese culture.

Susan also thanked Koo, who was re-elected as the president of the federation, for his contribution to the association despite his hectic schedule as the chairman of Perfect (China) Co. Ltd.

Susan also expressed her gratitude to the founder of The Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah, Datuk Jimmy Yong Kyok Ming, for establishing the federation 14 years ago in 2009.

She said Yong had built a solid foundation during his six-year tenure as president, in which he had raised over RM200,000 for the acquisition of an office for the foundation.

Also present were Assistant Finance Minister Tan Lee Fatt, Vice Consul General of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Ouyang Huifeng, Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Datuk Richard Yong We Kong, The Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah honorary advisor Datuk Wong Ten An and The Federation of Kwang Tung Associations Malaysia deputy president Dato’ Tang Zhi Nian.