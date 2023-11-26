Anwar ends PKR’s congress by rapping members for trembling at rivals’ attacks

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 26): Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today criticised his party’s members for dancing to the Opposition’s tune, saying they tend to panic when rivals play up issues such as race or religion.

In a fiery speech delivered to end this year’s congress, the PKR president said the government he leads has surpassed previous administrations with some of the most pro-people policies to date, which he argued should give members adequate ammunition to counter the criticisms of the Opposition.

“Why are you panicking?” he asked.

MORE TO COME