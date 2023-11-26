Coalition urges govt to change decision on Pan Borneo route

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): The Coalition Humans Habitats Highways (3H) is expressing its disappointment at the decision of the Sabah Government to maintain the alignment of the Pan Borneo Highway (PBH) through the Tawai Class One Forest Reserve in Telupid.

Coalition 3H comprises the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC), Borneo Futures, Danau Girang Field Centre (DGFC), Forever Sabah, Jaringan Orang Asal Se-Malaysia (JOAS), Land Empowerment Animals People (LEAP), 1StopBorneo Wildlife, PACOS Trust, Save Rivers Network, Sabah Birdwatchers Association, Seratu Aatai and WWF-Malaysia.

For many years, these organisations collaborated with various government agencies to improve Sabah’s reputation and practices in biodiversity conservation, nationally and internationally.

On this particular issue, the Coalition has been working tirelessly since 2019 to provide evidence and advise the government on how to minimise the negative impacts and maximise the benefits of the PBH for Sabah’s people, nature and economy.

Sabah aims to be seen as a global leader in conservation and its commitment to transition toward a sustainable and equitable economy is locally and internationally recognised.

While the Coalition 3H is not opposed to economic development and the construction of the highway, it is deeply concerned that certain stretches, and especially Work Package 31, a 20.5 km stretch from Sungai Baoto to Telupid, will have unbearable negative impacts on the environment in the region and on the wildlife in the Tawai Forest Reserve, a totally protected forest reserve (Class 1) under the Sabah Forestry Department.

Sabah’s iconic wildlife brings millions of ringgits to the State from tourism. The Tawai Forest Reserve is home to some of the most endangered but also charismatic species in the Heart of Borneo: the Bornean elephant and orangutan, the Sunda pangolin and clouded leopard, and the Malayan sun bear, as well as the once thought to be extinct Bornean peacock-pheasant.

Building a four-lane highway through wildlife habitats will create a hazard to the people, to the wildlife and to the environment in the region.

To name only one, we will most probably see an increase of human-wildlife conflicts during and after the construction of the road which, itself, will lead to a high number of collisions with animals including elephants, potentially leading to human deaths.

In March 2020, Coalition 3H proposed to the State Government three alternative routes based on scientific assessments and community consultations. This includes alternative alignments that avoid cutting through the Tawai Forest Reserve and wildlife movement routes while also potentially providing socio-economic advantages to the communities in Pekan Telupid. “While we understand that scrapping the alignment crossing Tawai Forest Reserve could be seen as moving backwards in terms of the building schedule and that additional costs could be added, we strongly believe that the costs to mitigate the impact of the road on the environment and the costs that will be paid by the communities when conflicts will hit the region will be much higher.

“We therefore strongly urge the State Government to reconsider their decision and we remain at the disposal of Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya to brief him about our concerns and recommendations. We would also appreciate if the mitigation plan that has been already taken into account to address the effects on the environment and wildlife on the route which goes through the Tawai Forest Reserve can be shared with the Coalition to encourage open comment and discussion,” said Coalition 3H in a statement on Sunday.

Recently, Shahelmey said the State Cabinet had decided to stick to the route through the forest reserve comprises Package 31 of the Pan Borneo Highway which involved building a 20.5km stretch from Sungai Baoto to Telupid.

The state Works Minister said one of the justifications to maintain the plan to go through the reserve was that it would prevent negative social impacts to the local community as this will not encroach into villages throughout the route.

Besides that, he said the design of the selected route has been completed and ready to be implemented at any time.