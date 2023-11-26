Dr Annuar: St John Church in Sibu needs estimated RM300,000 to upgrade facilities

SIBU (Nov 26): The St John Church here is still in need of between RM200,000 and RM300,000 to upgrade its facilities, said Deputy Minister I of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said he will bring the matter to the attention of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

“I was made to understand that they still need between RM200,000 and RM300,000 to improve its facilities. I will inform Unifor on this matter for the renovation of the church,” he told reporters after handing over a cheque of RM70,000 to the church on behalf of Unifor today.

He said this was the second time that the state government through Unifor has given assistance to the St John Church for the upgrading of its facilities and renovation of the church.

“This is part of the government’s efforts to ensure every religion in Sarawak is taken care of,” he said.

The Nangka assemblyman noted the St John Church is one of the oldest churches in Sibu and was built in 1965.

Among those present at the handing over ceremony was St John Church’s Venerable Archdeacon Joseph Dusit Ijau.