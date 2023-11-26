Fadillah: IoT technologies to increase Sarawak’s pepper exports, productivity

KUCHING (Nov 26): Technology initiatives such as the Internet of Things (IoT) will drive economic transformation of pepper farmers’ households, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to a pepper estate in Kampung Begu, Padawan near here today, the federal Minister of Plantation and Commodities said pepper farmers in Sarawak would benefit from the range of new technologies aimed at boosting productivity and sustainability.

“The IoT system is currently being tested at a research centre in Semenggok and is a collaborative effort between UNIMAS (University of Malaysia, Sarawak) and other agencies, and if successful, it will be rolled out to small-scale farmers by the end of 2024,” he said.

Fadillah’s visit to Kampung Begu, Padawan was part of the Sarawak Zone Commodity Trek 2023 programme for the Sarawak’s southern region and which ran from Nov 25 to Nov 26.

According to Fadillah, Sarawak being Malaysia’s largest pepper producer has over 8,000 hectares of pepper plantations and 38,000 farmers.

“The state produces around 30,000 metric tons of pepper annually, but exports are relatively low at 6,779 metric tonnes in 2022.

“Thus, the government aims to increase pepper exports by shifting farmers to new technologies and improving productivity,” he said.

“In addition to the IoT system, the government is also introducing AI-based applications like Dr. Lada and NutriLada to help farmers with field activities and Technology Transfer Training.

“Online platforms are also being introduced for applying pepper plantation assistance schemes,” he said.

Adding on, Fadillah said his ministry has also undertaken a research and development on high-quality seeds that are resistant to diseases and can produce high yields.

“Farmers will also be introduced to new techniques for planting pepper, including the use of alternative wood species due to decreasing supplies,” said Fadillah.