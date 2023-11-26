Family of three who lost way while collecting durians in Pantu found safe

KUCHING (Nov 26): A family of three was found safe by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) after they lost their way while collecting durian in the jungle at Bukit Begunan, Pantu at 5.20pm today.

Bomba in a statement said a distress call had been received from one of the victims, a 25-year-old woman, who requested help at 2.35pm.

“The victim said that she and her parents entered the jungle around 10am this morning and had failed to find their way out,” it said.

At the scene were rescuers from the Sri Aman fire station who entered the jungles to search for the family based on the live location sent by the victim.

After successfully locating them, the family was escorted back to the rescuers’ fire truck.

The family, comprising the woman, her 59-year-old father and 62-year-old mother, were unscathed.