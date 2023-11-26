Forest farming a way forward for sustainable development, says DPM Fadillah

SIMUNJAN (Nov 26): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has urged the local community to participate in tree-planting activities to enhance the fundamental resources for the state’s timber industry.

In stating this, he said this is a step towards increasing forest farming capacity, thereby improving the supply of relevant materials.

In the context of furniture exports, Malaysia currently ranks sixth and faces challenges in obtaining sustainable materials, he said.

“We cannot indiscriminately cut down permanent forest reserves as they need protection under any circumstances.

“Therefore, as one initiative, if communities can participate in tree replanting, such as those in longhouses with vacant land behind their homes, we will assist them in planting tree species that can grow quickly for future harvesting and sale.

“This effort will contribute to the supply of basic materials for the timber industry,” he explained.

He made these remarks during the Sarawak Timber Industry Commodity Trek (Forest Farm) and Le Tour De Restoration (LTDR) 2.0 programme in conjunction with the Sarawak Zone Commodity Trek 2023 at Kampung Sabal here today.

Fadilah, who is also the federal Minister of Plantation and Commodities, stated that tree replanting needs to be implemented alongside the development of the forestry industry.

“Peninsula Malaysia is currently facing a crisis in obtaining basic wood materials for processing into final products such as furniture.

“Hence, industries within the peninsula, especially those related to furniture, see Sarawak as a source of raw materials and are willing to relocate their factories, presenting an investment opportunity for Sarawak,” he elaborated.

He further added that Sarawak has proven sustainability and efforts in producing sustainable wood products.

“Thus, what is crucial is to establish close cooperation not only with federal agencies but also to engage with the state government and its relevant agencies.

This collaboration, he said, is essential for paving the way towards a better and strategic future development of the wood industry.

Present at the event were deputy minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh; deputy minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan; and Forest Department Sarawak director Datu Hamden Mohammad.