Innovate, create new technologies, Sarawakian youths told

KUCHING (Nov 26): More youngsters are encouraged to innovate and create new technologies to further enhance the digital economy landscape in Sarawak, which is now seen as being very promising.

In making this call, NEUON AI chief executive officer Dr Chai Kok Chin highlights a positive trend in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors in the state, including agriculture, power utilities and digital marketing.

In this respect, he gives credit to the Sarawak digital economy ecosystem for fostering this growth and thus, is optimistic about the region’s digital landscape.

“I call upon our young innovators to contribute to the global technology scene.

“I’m very positive about this landscape. I encourage more youngsters to come up with, innovate, and create new technologies.

“It’s not just about local use; it’s about connecting globally.

“We should export technology rather than constantly importing it, addressing the serious brain drain issue,” he told reporters when met after giving a talk on ‘Building a Career in AI and Nurturing Sarawak’s Tech Ecosystem’ during the ‘Thriving Amid AI Disruption Forum’ here yesterday, jointly organised by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) and Sarawak Bidayuh Graduates Association (BGA).

Adding on, Dr Chai said despite the delayed entry of Sarawak into the green economy and AI sector, the recent initiatives, especially the Sarawak Digital Economy Roadmap 2018-2020, demonstrated a promising commitment to this digital transformation.

However, he also emphasised the need for policies to retain talents in Sarawak, at the same time, praising recent efforts to pull back skilled individuals.

In this regard, Dr Chai expressed gratitude for the support from the Bidayuh community in organising the forum, and lauded the government’s initiatives in connecting with the experts sharing the same vision.

“Connecting back to our seniors and teachers who have the same vision is crucial. We have limited resources, but what we can do is connect back to those who can contribute,” he pointed out.

Reflecting on his journey, Dr Chai highlighted the challenge of bridging the gap between AI research and commercialisation, stressing the importance of understanding real-world problems and the role of pioneers in moving from innovation to application.

“Believing in our vision, we decided to take the initiative. In 2019, we (NEUON AI) became the first start-up to focus on AI research and development, specialising in transforming innovative ideas into practical applications,” he said.

Dr Chai also talked about his expertise in electronics and decision analysis, emphasising the practical application of mathematical algorithms, drawing from his experience in Taiwan and collaborations from international partners.

He then expressed commitment to transforming Sarawak into a recognised player in the global start-up scene.

“We believe in positive feedback from the government, and we are committed to turning our start-up into one that is recognised worldwide, perhaps even a unicorn for our country and Sarawak,” he enthused.