Keep on par with other communities, Sagah tells Bidayuh grads

KUCHING (Nov 26): Datuk Roland Sagah called on graduates among the Bidayuh community to stay on par with other communities by being robust in thinking, knowledgeable, progressive and competitive.

The Education, Innovation, and Talent Development minister said everyone has an important role to play in the community and country’s development, especially graduates.

According to him, graduates are seen as leaders because of their knowledge, skills, and supposedly superior traits, character, and leadership qualities.

“We are living in a world that is constantly changing. The digital age, marked by the remarkable advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), algorithms, bots, and data mining, presents us with opportunities and challenges like never before.

“The Bidayuh must keep on par with other communities by being robust in thinking, knowledgeable, progressive, and competitive.

“Therefore, it is important to ensure that graduates are aware of the latest development, which must be leveraged to ensure that the community is progressive and competitive, and able to utilise resources including their knowledge, skills and financial resources,” he said.

Sagah was speaking when officiating at the ‘Thriving Amid AI Disruption’ forum jointly organised by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) and the Sarawak Bidayuh Graduates Association (BGA) at the DBNA headquarters’ multipurpose hall here yesterday.

Addressing the diverse audience of graduates, Sagah expressed confidence that the forum themed at ‘Adaptability in the Age of AI: Navigating Disruptive Employment Trends’ would serve as a pivotal juncture, offering valuable insights and practical strategies for the Bidayuh community.

“The knowledge you gain here today will not only shape your individual careers but also contribute to the collective progress of the Bidayuh community.

“Overall, you as graduates can make a significant impact on our community by using your knowledge, skills, and experience to help develop a competitive mindset that fosters growth and prosperity in an ever-changing global landscape.

“So, you can bring valuable skills and perspective to our community and play important roles in driving positive change and growth,” he said.

On the roles of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as DBNA and BGA, Sagah urged them to think outside the box, be resilient, dedicated, progressive, and proactive to ensure the quality implementation of community programs and services.

The implementation of all educational development agendas needs to be blended with a value proposition so that the transformation of the lives of youths and our society can embrace the philosophy of the values of togetherness, inclusion, and gratitude within the framework of the ‘Malaysian Family’, he said.

“The impact, the feel-good factor towards the quality of services and education contributes towards the well-being of people’s lives.

“I sincerely hope that DBNA and BGA will always play an active supporting and complementary role in addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges in a community. These NGOs are critical in bringing people together, providing services and support, and advocating for policy changes that benefit the community,” he added.

Also present were DBNA president and forum advisor Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and BGA president cum forum organising chairman Prof Dr Andrew Ragai Rigit.